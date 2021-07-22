Digiwage Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market cap of $45,080.43 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.