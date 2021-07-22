Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,696 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.26% of RE/MAX worth $38,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of RMAX opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

