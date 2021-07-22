Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of American Public Education worth $36,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after buying an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 80,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after buying an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $530.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

