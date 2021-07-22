Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,655 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of YETI worth $36,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in YETI by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in YETI by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

NYSE YETI opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

