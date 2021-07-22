Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 206,110 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.61% of Paramount Group worth $35,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,355,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 573.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 247,036 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

