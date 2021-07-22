Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,608 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,187,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of AXT worth $37,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AXT by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AXT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 107,677 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 156.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $430.19 million, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.27. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668 in the last ninety days. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

