Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $38,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $181.18.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. Analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

