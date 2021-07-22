Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

