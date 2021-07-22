Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.47% of Discover Financial Services worth $135,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $125.55 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

