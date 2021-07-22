Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after buying an additional 3,060,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.