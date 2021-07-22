Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $98.80

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.29), with a volume of 2304631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £843.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.68%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Jr. Turner bought 124,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £141,930 ($185,432.45). Also, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,949.31).

About Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

