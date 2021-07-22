Diversified Healthcare Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $981.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

