dKargo (DKA) Market Capitalization Hits $96.42 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. dKargo has a market cap of $96.42 million and $6.62 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.03 or 0.00877473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,741,666 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

