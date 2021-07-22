Dock (DOCK) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Dock has a market cap of $43.17 million and $4.50 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00086183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00856533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars.

