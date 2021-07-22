Doctors Coin Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $162.68 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

