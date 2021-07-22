DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.83

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.83 and last traded at $305.29, with a volume of 15930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.40. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.38, a PEG ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

