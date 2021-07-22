DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sets New 12-Month High at $307.83

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.83 and last traded at $305.29, with a volume of 15930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.81.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.40. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.38, a PEG ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.85.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,725,021 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Featured Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.