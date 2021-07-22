DODO Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, DODO has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One DODO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $93.50 million and approximately $57.62 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00839579 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars.

