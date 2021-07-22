Domtar (TSE:UFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.00

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$70.00 and last traded at C$69.94, with a volume of 2074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.68.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499998 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

