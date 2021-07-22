Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Donegal Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Donegal Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $70,832.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $435,331.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,619.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $478.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

