Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1,088.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 266.75 and a beta of 2.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

