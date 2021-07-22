Donut Price Tops $0.0063 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $763,214.38 and approximately $193,847.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00106609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00142428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,361.03 or 1.00086479 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

