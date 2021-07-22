Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.56. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$14.48, with a volume of 164,162 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.16. The company has a market cap of C$477.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

