Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Position Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 297,094 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

LPG stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

