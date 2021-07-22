DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. On average, analysts expect DoubleVerify to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DV stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.74.

DV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

