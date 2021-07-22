DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of DV stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

