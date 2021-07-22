DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. 6,714,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,004,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 222,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 118,979 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

