Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

