E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

