E2open Parent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,005 put options on the company. This is an increase of 799% compared to the average daily volume of 223 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $13,193,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $2,114,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $9,960,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $10.92 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78).

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

