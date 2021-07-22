Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%.

NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.06. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $58.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

