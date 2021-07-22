East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

In related news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

