EasyFi (EASY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. EasyFi has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00006867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

