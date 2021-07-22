easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESYJY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

