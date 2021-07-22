easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESYJY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

