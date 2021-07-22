Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of CrowdStrike worth $94,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 491,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of -352.15 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. KGI Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

