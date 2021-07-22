Eaton Vance Management Has $89.08 Million Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $89,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,569 shares of company stock worth $32,494,752. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $184.06 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

