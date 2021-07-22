Eaton Vance Management Purchases 209,850 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209,850 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $157,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $110.78 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,571,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

