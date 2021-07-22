Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Echo Global Logistics worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECHO stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

