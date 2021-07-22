Egoras Market Cap Tops $1.54 Billion (EGR)

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Egoras has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egoras has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $668,237.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egoras coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00107019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00141240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,438.05 or 1.00263813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Egoras is egoras.com . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

