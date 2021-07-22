EJF Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth about $3,861,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth about $817,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pontem in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNTM opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Pontem Co. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

