EJF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,667 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

