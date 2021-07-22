EJF Capital LLC Invests $248,000 in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 33.3% during the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOAC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

