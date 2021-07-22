EJF Capital LLC Sells 328,504 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,504 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

