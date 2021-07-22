Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $244.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $237.29 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 917,387 shares of company stock valued at $211,370,333. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

