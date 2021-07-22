EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) will be releasing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

