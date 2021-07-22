Emercoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,262.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $14,262.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,823,873 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

