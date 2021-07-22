Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $6.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

ENBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $101,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 939.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 722,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 652,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 405,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL opened at $8.46 on Monday. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

