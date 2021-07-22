ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 1.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

