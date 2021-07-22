Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44. Enbridge has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

