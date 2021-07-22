Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.67.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.39. The stock has a market cap of C$98.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.