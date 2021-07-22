Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELEZY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18. Endesa has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

